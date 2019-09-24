CHEAT SHEET
FINAL BOW
Plácido Domingo Leaves Met Opera on Eve of ‘Macbeth’ Opening Night
Plácido Domingo has withdrawn himself from the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Macbeth on the eve of the show’s opening night amid mounting sexual harassment allegations against the opera superstar. In a statement released Tuesday announcing his departure, Domingo also implied that he would not return to the Met. “While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection I believe that my appearance in this production of ‘Macbeth’ would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both onstage and behind the scenes,” Domingo said in the statement. “As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request.”
His performances have been cancelled at other opera houses across the country, including the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera. The Met faced intense criticism for not following suit from both fans and members of the New York institution. Tensions reportedly came to a head during a meeting between the company’s general manager—who has said the women’s claims lack “corroboration”—and members of the orchestra and chorus on Saturday. The Associated Press first reported the allegations against Domingo in August, relaying stories of nine women who said they were pressured into sexual relationships with him, and claiming that he intentionally damaged the careers of those who refused. Since that first report, 11 more women have come forward.