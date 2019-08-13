CHEAT SHEET

    Placido Domingo Accused of Sexual Harassment by Multiple Women: Report

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    Nine women have accused Spanish opera legend Placido Domingo of pressuring them into sexual relationships by offering jobs in exchange, or retaliating when they rejected him, according to an investigation by the Associated Press. Seven of the nine accusers said they felt their careers were negatively affected after they rejected his advances, and some said the roles he promised never materialized. Almost three dozen people involved in the opera said that they witnessed Domingo acting in an “inappropriate sexually-tinged behavior,” and a half-dozen said Domingo’s “suggestive overtures” made them uncomfortable. Domingo told the AP that the allegations are “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate.” “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual,” he said.

