Opera Star Plácido Domingo Says Sorry After Investigation Uncovers Dozens of Harassment Claims
Iconic opera singer Plácido Domingo has apologized after an investigation reportedly found more than two dozen people who allege that they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by him. The Associated Press reported the findings of an investigation carried out by the union the American Guild of Musical Artists. It reportedly concluded that accounts from 27 people showed a pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by Domingo over at least two decades, while he held management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera. Domingo issued a statement in response to the story, saying: “I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me. I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience.”