WATCH: Parachute Saves All Six Passengers After Plane Engine Failure
A Brazilian aircraft made a miraculous landing with no injuries—saving the lives of six, including a 3-year-old and newborn—thanks to a parachute safety system that engaged after the plane went into engine failure. Video of the incident shows the plane—a Cirrus SR22—floating to a ground landing thanks to the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS). Officials say both passengers and aircraft crew were “conscious, oriented, and without apparent injuries,” the New York Post reports. This is not the first time CAPS has proved heroic, having saved 249 lives since it entered circulation over 20 years ago.