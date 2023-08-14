2 Dead in North Carolina After Plane Crashes into Lake

CHEAT SHEET
A small plane went down in western North Carolina on Sunday, killing its two passengers as it slammed into a lake in the city of Hickory, officials said. The names of the deceased have yet to be released. The collision also caused widespread power outages as the single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel took out a power line as it fell from the sky. Local news outlets reported that more than 10,000 people could have been affected by the outages, most of which were restored by Sunday afternoon. The cause of the crash is still unknown, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate the incident alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.