Two people have died after a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities reported. A small plane went down in a wooded area close to Edensburg Airport on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. After the plane was reported missing Sunday morning, both people aboard the twin-engine Piper PA-30 were pronounced dead on the scene, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told reporters. The aircraft was found at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. No further information has been released at this time, as the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.