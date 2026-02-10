Plane Crashes Into Three Vehicles After Landing on Busy Road

A new study suggests coffee may do more than help people wake up—it could also support long-term brain health. Research published Monday in JAMA, funded by the National Institutes of Health, found that regular consumption of caffeinated beverages was linked to better cognitive outcomes and a lower risk of dementia. The study followed more than 132,000 adults over roughly four decades, tracking caffeine intake and self-reported memory concerns. Participants who consumed the highest amounts of caffeinated coffee reported fewer memory problems than those who drank little or none. Researchers also found that higher caffeine consumption was associated with an 18 percent lower risk of developing dementia. While the findings point to a meaningful link between caffeine and brain health, researchers cautioned that coffee alone is not a cure-all. Study leader Dr. Daniel Wang of Harvard Medical School told Reuters that caffeinated coffee or tea may be “one piece of that puzzle,” emphasizing that physical activity, diet, sleep, and overall lifestyle also play significant roles in protecting cognitive function.
A Minnesota gubernatorial candidate is suspending his campaign after his daughter was fatally stabbed. Jeff Johnson, a Republican and former St. Cloud City Council member, left the race after his daughter, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, was stabbed on Saturday. Authorities suspect her husband, Dylan Tobler, 23, is responsible for the stabbing. Police responded the night of Feb. 7 to reports of a medical emergency at the couple’s locked apartment, where they found Hallie Tobler dead and her husband suffering from what are believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds. “Based on the investigation, it is believed that (the husband’s) injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie’s injuries and death,” St. Cloud police said. Dylan Tobler was hospitalized and is in stable condition. “There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family,“ the Republican Party of Minnesota wrote on Facebook. “The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.”
Blake Garrett, a former child star best known for his role in the 2006 film How to Eat Fried Worms, died on Sunday at the age of 33. His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death to TMZ and said that the family is still awaiting the autopsy results to determine an official cause of death. Carol told the outlet that Garrett went to the emergency room in Oklahoma last week after he had been experiencing intense pain, where he was later diagnosed with shingles. She added that he may have tried to self-medicate to deal with the pain, and thinks his death could have been an unfortunate accident. She also told the outlet that he had been sober and doing well living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born in Austin, Texas, he had a slate of early leading roles in local productions of Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. In 2006, he played the character Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms, for which he earned a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast.
A small plane landed on a busy road in Georgia on Monday and crashed into three vehicles, dislodging a fuel tank into one of them. The single-engine 2010 Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 made an emergency landing around 12:10 p.m. at an intersection in Gainesville, Georgia, due to engine issues, the Associated Press reported. According to Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the emergency landing. “The fact that no one was seriously injured or killed is just astonishing,” Holbrook said about the crash. Authorities said the plane was carrying an experienced pilot and a student pilot, neither of whom was injured. Pilot Thomas Rogers told WAGA-TV that the landing occurred after they lost their engine on takeoff and “realized we weren’t going to make it back given how far out we were, so we came down the road.” The airplane had taken off from Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, approximately 8.8 miles from Browns Bridge Road, where it landed. The Daily Beast has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and Gainesville police for comment.
Journalists plan to strike after a calamitous commentator made a slew of embarrassing errors at the Milano Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony. RaiSport director Paolo Petrecca’s stint on the mic on Friday featured an astonishing series of mistakes, including forgetting who people were and which city they were in. He welcomed viewers of the Italian network to Stadio Olimpico in Rome, even though the event was at San Siro in Milan. He thought well-known Italian actress Matilda De Angelis was the U.S. singer Mariah Carey, and even claimed that Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry was the daughter of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. RaiSport’s internal union said in a statement Monday that journalists would strike for three days after the Games and wouldn’t put their bylines on stories. “We have all been embarrassed, no one excluded, and through no fault of our own,” it said. “It is time to make our voices heard because we are facing the worst-ever figure of RaiSport in one of the most eagerly awaited events ever.” According to the Associated Press, Petrecca, who was only included because the first choice had already resigned, has been removed from the February 22 closing ceremony schedule.
Milano Cortina Winter Olympics organizers say they’ve resolved a defect that’s causing medals to become damaged shortly after being awarded. It comes amid a wave of backlash and ridicule over trophies cracking and splitting in two during athletes’ celebrations. An investigation concluded on Monday that the fault lay with the ribbon cord, which includes a legally required breakaway safety feature intended to prevent choking if the medal is pulled. Officials confirmed they will also restore any medals presented during the first three days of events. The issue first popped up over the weekend after American downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson reported her gold medal had detached as she celebrated. Similar incidents were later described by Sweden’s Ebba Andersson, who said her medal “fell in the snow and broke in two,” while U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu posted online that her team gold ribbon came loose. Organizers did not provide a total number of affected medals but said all awards are now being inspected as a precaution. “Following reports of issues affecting a small number of medals, the organizing committee immediately reviewed the matter,” spokesman Luca Cassasa said, adding that “a targeted fix has been put in place.”
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn shared an update to social media after a devastating crash 13 seconds into her Olympic final on Sunday destroyed her chances of becoming the oldest ever skier to win an Olympic medal. In an Instagram post, Vonn, 41, revealed the cause of the crash, which resulted in a complex tibia fracture that will require multiple surgeries to fix. “I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” Vonn said. “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she added, heading off further speculation that an ACL injury acquired nine days prior to the event contributed to the incident. “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” Vonn wrote. “Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself.” She ended her post with a powerful message for her fans, writing, “I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself.”
Organizers of Kid Rock’s music festival, Rock the Country, are finally addressing the cancellation of one of its shows. Various artists dropped out of the Anderson, South Carolina, festival date after it was announced that Kid Rock would be the headliner of Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl Halftime Show. The artists included co-headliners Shinedown and rapper Ludacris. “Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve,” Rock the Country said in a statement Monday, after axing the show over the weekend. The organizers added that “Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music,” and that they were “truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson.” There are seven more shows slated for the rest of the year. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and Lynyrd Skynyrd have stayed on the festival’s lineup.
An Amazon delivery drone took a wrong turn right into an apartment building. The crash occurred just two weeks after Amazon’s drone delivery service was temporarily suspended in Texas and Arizona following testing crashes. No one was hurt, but the drone was destroyed in the accident. For Cesarina Johnson, it was the first time she’d ever seen the futuristic device in action, and she pulled out her phone to record. Amazon began using drones to deliver packages in October of last year, after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. Johnson ended up catching the Amazon MK30 drone mid-crash. In the video, she is heard saying, “Oh s--t! Oh god! Man down.” She described the scene to Fox 4 news, “The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn.” According to witnesses, firefighters and an Amazon worker arrived to deal with the remnants of the flying machine, cleaned up the scene, and stowed them onto a truck bed.
