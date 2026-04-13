Plane Crashes on Busy Road Leaving 3 Hurt

Former NFL defensive back Chris Payton-Jones died in a head-on car crash in Florida on Saturday night. Authorities said Payton-Jones, 30, was driving a sedan in Alachua County when it collided with a pickup truck, News 4 Jacksonville reported. He was the only person killed. Three others in the truck suffered minor injuries. Payton-Jones played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games in total for the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 48 tackles and seven passes defended. A Nebraska product, he later played in the XFL and UFL, most recently with the Seattle Battlehawks in 2024. Off the field, he built a local following in Jacksonville through his Flashflix media company and YouTube channel. “He had so much more to give,” his former high school coach Patrick Clark told Action News Jacksonville. Clark remembered him as “honest” and “true-to-himself.”
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- 1Former NFL Star, 30, Dies in Head-On Car CrashGONE TOO SOONChris Payton-Jones played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games.
- 2Plane Crashes on Busy Road Leaving 3 HurtCRAZY TRAFFICThe pilot, who has 40 years of experience in the cockpit, veered to avoid power lines.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 3No Doubt Star, 58, Reveals Parkinson’s DiagnosisOPENING UP“It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day,” the musician said.
- 4Shock Discovery After ‘Sounds of a Child’ Inside VanRESCUE CALLOfficers who responded to a neighbor’s report of a child’s voice coming from a van made an alarming discovery.
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?WHOOP’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 5Scandal-Ridden MAGA Star Reveals Engagement to 21-Year-OldMAGA MATCH“When in Rome you should propose to your girl,” Cawthorne wrote on Instagram.
- 6A-Lister Reveals Reason She Was ‘Pigeon-Holed’ in Career'IT WAS TOUGH'Tony Award winner Scarlett Johansson detailed women being “pulled apart” in Hollywood.
- 7World Series Winner Dies at 76 After Cancer BattleLEGEND LOSTThe former athlete was battling cancer for the last two years.
- 8‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dies at 30TLC STARShe was described by her sister as having “a way of making everyone feel special.”
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9‘Batman Begins’ and ‘Person of Interest’ Actor Dies at 87FAMILY TIESJohn Nolan was beloved for his stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and his collaborations with his nephew Christopher Nolan.
- 10Tiger Woods Has ‘Close’ Bond with Trump’s GranddaughterUNLIKELY FRIENDSThe president’s eldest granddaughter, Kai, is a competitive golfer herself.
Plane Crashes on Busy Road Leaving 3 Hurt
Three people suffered only minor injuries after a plane crash-landed on a busy road, in what authorities are hailing as a “miracle.” A pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience was forced into an “emergency gear-up landing” in Phoenix around 3:25 p.m. local time on Sunday. Video footage shows the light aircraft, a privately owned Republic RC-3, coming down hard on the road as cars drive past. Photographs following the incident show an elderly gentleman gingerly exiting the dented aircraft. There were three people on board, all of whom suffered minor injuries. “It is 100 percent a miracle,” Phoenix Fire Captain DJ Lee said. Authorities said the plane broke a water main, but no vehicles or buildings were hit. It is unclear what caused the crash landing, but the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. A passerby, meanwhile, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the plane zooming low just overhead. “I saw an airplane coming four feet above my head,” Carol Sperr said. It comes after another light aircraft ran off the runway at Arizona’s Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday before erupting in flames, killing two occupants, according to KOLD.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont announced that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease “a number of years ago.” “I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day,” the 58-year-old said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday. He told fans he’s been “doing really well” and that, since his diagnosis, he’s still been able to play the guitar. He felt the urge to be open about his diagnosis after seeing many others share their health issues on social media. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research,” Dumont said. The Grammy-winning guitarist has been part of the Gwen Stefani-fronted ska band No Doubt since 1988 and contributed to their rise in the 1990s. The band retired in 2015 but reunited and is currently scheduled for a 2026 spring residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
A malnourished 9-year-old boy has been rescued by police who were alerted to the “sounds of a child” coming from a van by a concerned neighbor. Officers in the village of Hagenbach, eastern France, found the boy “lying in a fetal position, naked, covered by a blanket on top of a mound of trash and near excrement″ inside a van he had been locked in since 2024, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. The boy, who was unable to walk after remaining in a seated position for so long, was hospitalized after being rescued on Monday. His father was detained and handed preliminary kidnapping and other charges, according to AP. He told investigators that he had confined his son in the van since November 2024 “to protect him” because his partner wanted to send the boy to a psychiatric hospital, according to Heitz. The prosecutor added that the boy’s medical record showed no psychiatric problems before his disappearance. The boy described “big difficulties” with his father’s partner and said he believed his father was left with “no choice” but to lock him up, according to Heitz. The father’s partner has also been handed preliminary charges, including for failure to help a minor in danger, according to AP.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
Former GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced his engagement to 21-year-old Alisya Mata on Saturday. “When in Rome you should propose to your girl,” the one-time North Carolina congressman wrote on an Instagram post about his soon-to-be wife. The photos feature Cawthorn, 30, proposing to Mata in front of the colosseum while parked on a bed of rose petals. “Happiest weekend of my entire life. So thankful to God! When you know, you know. No need to date for years on end without getting married and delaying starting a family,” he added. It’s unclear how long the duo had been together before deciding to tie the knot. Cawthorn was previously married to fitness influencer Cristina Bayardelle for eight months until their divorce in December 2021. They split due to “irreconcilable differences.” The 30-year-old has been embroiled in controversies since his one term in Congress. He alleged, without providing evidence, that his GOP colleagues invited him to orgies, and that they frequently used cocaine. He later said that his claims were “exaggerated.” He has also had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested last year for failing to appear at a court hearing.
Two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson has described the “harsh” looks-based culture of the 2000s film industry. The 41-year-old appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, and remembered of her 20s: “Women were just pulled apart for how they looked in a way that was socially acceptable at the time.” The star—who is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time—added: “It was tough. There was a lot placed on how women looked. What was offered at that time for women my age, as far as acting roles or opportunities, was much slimmer than it is now.” Johansson began her career as a child star, but celebrated the “much more empowering roles” available to women today. Considering the focus on her looks from a young age, the actress admitted: “You would get really pigeon-holed...” She described: “It would be like the other woman, or the side piece, the bombshell. That was the archetype that was prevalent when I was that age.”
Phil Garner, a three-time All-Star infielder, died on Saturday from pancreatic cancer at age 76. “Phil never lost his signature spark for life. He was so well known for his love of baseball, which was with him until the end,” Garner’s son, Ty, said in a statement announcing the sports legend’s death. The Tennessee native played Major League Baseball between 1973 and 1988. He was best known for playing on the Pittsburgh Pirates when they won the 1979 World Series and making the All-Star teams with Oakland Athletics in 1976 and the Pirates in 1980 and 1981. He also had stints playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and San Francisco Giants. The sports icon transitioned to managing in the 1990s and early 2000s after his nearly two-decade-long career on the field. He managed the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and most famously led the Astros to their first World Series in 2005. “Phil Garner’s contributions to the Houston Astros, the city of Houston and to the game of baseball will not be forgotten,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement.
Dolly Martinez, a 30-year-old who starred on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. Martinez, who appeared on Season 10 of the hit TLC show, had “the brightest personality” and could “light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit,” her sister Lindsey Cooper wrote in a Facebook post announcing her passing on Saturday. “She had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever,” Cooper wrote. “While our hearts are broken here, I find comfort in knowing she is now reunited with our dad in heaven. I can only imagine the joy of that reunion.” At the time of her appearance on the show in January 2022, Martinez required oxygen and weighed 593 pounds. The Texas resident later moved from Fort Worth to Houston in hopes of qualifying for weight-loss surgery, TMZ reported. Though she lost 40 pounds, the TLC star ultimately did not qualify. “The only thing powerful enough to distract me from darker thoughts is food. Food is my go-to drug that takes my pain away,” Martinez said during her episode, according to Us Weekly.
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With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Veteran actor John Nolan died on Saturday at age 87, according to the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald. His cause of death has not been made public. Nolan trained at the Drama Centre in London before continuing his studies with the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he appeared in many of the Bard’s most famous plays, including Romeo and Juliet, Othello, and The Merchant of Venice. From there, Nolan went on to build a decades-long career on both the stage and screen, with more than 30 film and TV roles to his credit. Nolan, who is the paternal uncle of filmmakers Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, collaborated with his nephews on several occasions. Nolan played Douglas Fredericks in 2005’s Batman Begins and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, directed by two-time Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, and also appeared in 2017’s Dunkirk. From 2013 to 2016, he played Agent Jonathan Greer on the CBS series Person of Interest, which was created by Jonathan. Nolan’s final on-screen appearance was in a 2024 episode of Dune: Prophecy. He is survived by his wife, actor Kim Hartman, their children, Miranda and Tom, and two grandchildren.
Tiger Woods has “fully integrated” into the family of his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and is “especially close” with the first grandchild of President Donald Trump, a source has revealed to People. Kai Trump, 18, is a soon-to-be college golfer at the University of Miami and is reportedly getting a boost from her close relationship with Woods. “They’re very close as a family,” the source said. Vanessa, who shares five children with Donald Trump Jr., announced she was dating Woods last spring. A year later, she posted a photo of herself and the golf legend on Instagram with the caption “Love you” after he was arrested on March 27 for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car near his Florida home. Footage from the incident shows Woods claiming to an officer that he was “talking with the president” after the crash. A source told People that Don Jr. has also supported his ex-wife and Woods in their relationship, “especially when it comes to the kids,” but the golfer’s second DUI arrest has allegedly “raised some concerns” for him.