Plane Forced to Turn Around Due to Severe Air Turbulence
A Ryanair flight from England to the Canary Islands was forced to turn around and return to its starting point after experiencing severe air turbulence. About 40 minutes after taking off from Birmingham airport, the cabin service was already underway when the Tenerife-bound flight hit turbulence over Brittany, France. The pilots decided to turn back, and within 10 minutes, the plane had descended from a height of 37,000 feet to 10,000 feet over the English Channel. That altitude usually indicates problems with pressurization, but in this case, there’s no sign that pressurization was the reason for the lower height. The plane landed normally in Birmingham 90 minutes after taking off. “Passengers disembarked and returned to the terminal, where a small number of passengers were provided with medical assistance,” a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement. A replacement aircraft was flown from Leeds Bradford to Birmingham to operate the flight, which finally landed in Tenerife more than six hours behind schedule.