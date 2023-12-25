Suspected Human Trafficking Plane Cleared to Depart—With 100 Less Passengers
TURBULENCE
A charter plane carrying 300 Indians was allowed to take off after being held in rural France for a four-day human trafficking investigation, according to the Associated Press. The unmarked plane, a Legend Airlines A340, took off from Vatry Airport for India on Monday, with the wire reporting that the crew and roughly 200 passengers were observed boarding the flight. It was not immediately clear where the remaining passengers were, nor what would happen to them. The passengers, including a 21-month-old child and nearly a dozen unaccompanied minors, had been stranded in the airport’s terminal since Thursday, when the plane landed for refueling. Bound for Nicaragua out of the United Arab Emirates, the plane was grounded as authorities probed an anonymous tip that it could have been carrying trafficking victims. At least two passengers were detained and may face charges in the investigation, according to the AP. Several others aboard reportedly requested asylum in France. All 15 crew members were questioned and released, with the airline denying any involvement with a possible trafficking operation.