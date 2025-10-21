Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Knocking on Cockpit Door

A passenger jet was in the air for just 18 minutes after the pilots lost contact with the cabin crew and heard knocking at the cockpit door. The American Airlines flight was being operated by SkyWest Airlines and was on its way to Los Angeles from Nebraska. Flight 6469 took off from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the incident was caused by a faulty phone between the two sides of the crew. “After landing, it was determined there was a problem with the interphone system and the flight crew was knocking on the cockpit door,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN. Images from the scene show the Embraer ERJ 175 regional jet surrounded by fire engines after it had touched back down safely. CNN reports that Eppley Airfield said there was no security incident. The Daily Beast has reached out to American Airlines for more information about what happened.