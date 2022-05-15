Fiery Plane Crash on Miami Bridge Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured
CRASH LANDING
One person is dead and five were injured after a small airplane crashed into a car on a bridge in Florida, police said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 experienced power loss Saturday afternoon as it was flying from Fort Lauderdale to Key West over the Haulover Inlet Bridge north of downtown Miami. The Miami Herald reports that three passengers were flying in the plane when it collided with a car with a woman and two toddlers inside. The plane burst into flames, and two passengers scrambled to safety, though they sustained traumatic wounds, police said. The third person did not survive and was discovered inside the Cessna once Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished the flames. The three automobile passengers were reportedly in good condition.