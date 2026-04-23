Plane Narrowly Dodges Cars as Pilot Makes Terrifying Emergency Landing
A plane has landed on a road, narrowly avoiding power lines and vehicles. The two-seat Piper Cherokee touched down undamaged in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, while the flight instructor and trainee pilot onboard walked away uninjured. People nearby then helped to push it off the road and into a nearby parking lot. “I came outside, and next thing you know, there’s a plane sitting here underneath this traffic light,” bystander Nick Pusch told ABC Arizona. “He must have been flying in this way and landed just before he got to those power lines. If you come from this way, there’s power lines and flagpoles all down the street.” “We prepare for the worst, but today was just an amazing outcome to see two people standing outside their plane with no damage,” said Mesa Fire Capt. Brian Davie. “No cars wrecked. Absolutely no one was hurt today.” The area was closed for around an hour as mechanics removed the aircraft.