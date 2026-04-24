Plane Passenger Dies on 12-Hour Long Haul Flight

The autopilot of a plane carrying 94 people veered towards mountainous terrain, as the distracted pilots “inadvertently omitted” to retract the landing gear. The Alliance Airlines Embraer ERJ 190 took off at night from Cairns in Queensland, Australia, bound for Brisbane in July last year, a new report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau revealed Friday. During the climb, the captain warned the plane’s rate of ascent was slow. This, along with a directive that caused the autopilot to steer right towards the mountainous terrain, meant the pilots were “distracted in the take-off sequence” and left the landing gear down. When the first officer made an initial left turn and engaged the autopilot, “the aircraft started a right turn toward terrain.” The captain noticed and told the first officer to correct, then realized the landing gear was still down and “reflexively” retracted it despite the plane traveling “17 [knots] above the maximum landing gear retraction speed.” The now-18-year-old plane continued “without further incident,” and landed undamaged. ATSB Director of Transport Safety, Stuart Macleod, said the crew members “became focused on the aircraft’s flight path.” “These distractions increased the flight crew’s workload and delayed their [recognizing] the landing gear was still extended.”
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- 1Autopilot Steers Plane Towards Mountain as Pilots DistractedCOCKPIT CHAOSTwo mid-air incidents left the pilots distracted.
- 2Astronomers Discover Jupiter-Like Planet With Awful SmellBIG FINDThe planet has an ammonia-rich environment and is located several light years away from earth.
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- 3Plane Passenger Dies on 12-Hour Long Haul FlightMID-AIR TRAGEDYThe passenger reportedly became unwell on the flight.
- 4Mystery Gold Orb Found Deep Underwater Is Finally IdentifiedNOW I SEA ITScientists took more than two years to identify a strange deep-sea object.
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- 5Jamie Lee Curtis’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Movie Is Pushed BackBOX OFFICE BLOODBATHUniversal is gracefully bowing out of the end of year box office war
- 6Massive Tornadoes Destroy Homes and Leave Dozens InjuredRIPPED APARTAn Air Force base was also forced to close.
- 7‘Chef of the Year’ Accused of Murdering Wife in Hotel RoomHORRIFIC CRIMEPolice say the 36-year-old told them it was his intent to kill his spouse.
- 8New Law Means Millions of Americans Now Considered Canadian🍁🍁🍁A change has led to an uptick in applications for Canadian citizenship from Americans.
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- 9Shocking Safety Flaw Exposed After Plane Crash Killed TwoBLIND SPOTInvestigators said a missing piece of basic runway tech left systems blind as a landing jet and an emergency vehicle converged at a major airport.
- 10Trump's War Partner Reveals Cancer BattleFIGHTING ON MANY FRONTSHe delayed the announcement to avoid giving Iran ammunition, he claimed.
The legendary James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new gem: a planet, similar to Jupiter, located several light-years away. Astronomers are calling it Epsilon Indi Ab and say it is about 7.6 times the mass of Jupiter, but is actually similar in size. Its temperature is believed to be on the cooler side, ranging from -70 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celsius. The scientists also found that, though its atmosphere is rich in ammonia, giving it an unfortunate smell of urine, there are also clouds of water. The author of the study detailing this new planet credited the telescope with making breakthrough discoveries like this one. “JWST is finally allowing us to study solar-system analogue planets in detail. If we were aliens, several light years away, and looking back at the Sun, JWST is the first telescope that would allow us to study Jupiter in detail,” said Elisabeth Matthews of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. James Mang of the University of Texas added that places that had seemed impossible to detect with a telescope are “now within reach, allowing us to probe the structure of these atmospheres, including the presence of clouds.”
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Plane Passenger Dies on 12-Hour Long Haul Flight
A 51-year-old passenger died aboard a long-haul Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong on Friday, the airline confirmed. Flight CX216 departed Manchester Airport in England on Thursday, and the Boeing 777-300ER landed just before 7 a.m. Friday after 12 hours and 48 minutes in the air, according to FlightAware. At around 6:15 a.m., Hong Kong police received a report that a passenger had lost consciousness on the inbound flight, the Hong Kong Free Press reported. The crew alerted air traffic control, prompting emergency services to prepare on the ground. A Cathay Pacific spokesperson told People the passenger “became unwell during the flight.” “The crew and a doctor on board immediately provided first aid; however the passenger had unfortunately passed away,” the spokesperson said. “An ambulance was called, and paramedics were on board immediately after the aircraft landed at Hong Kong International Airport.” The man, an insurance broker who had immigrated to the U.K., was reportedly traveling with his wife and frequently flew between Hong Kong and the U.K. for medical checkups and business after being diagnosed with cancer last year, HK01 reported. Authorities said an autopsy is underway, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.
A deep-sea discovery that baffled scientists and captivated the public has finally been explained. The so-called “golden orb,” first spotted during a 2023 expedition in waters off Alaska, turned out to be the remains of dead cells from a giant deep-sea anemone, Relicanthus daphneae, specifically the portion that once anchored the creature to rock. At the time, researchers were openly puzzled. “I don’t know what to make of that,” one said in footage from the expedition, while another added, “Yeah, I don’t know what to think about this.” The object was collected and sent to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, where scientists spent more than two years analyzing its structure and DNA. Early testing was inconclusive, but deeper genomic sequencing ultimately confirmed its origin. “We work on hundreds of different samples, and I suspected that our routine processes would clarify the mystery,” said Allen Collins. “But this turned into a special case.” Scientists say the case underscores how much remains unknown in the deep ocean.
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Jamie Lee Curtis is steering clear of a holiday box office bloodbath. Her upcoming reboot of the 1984 classic TV series Murder, She Wrote, which starred Angela Landsbury as an elderly crime sleuth, has been bumped from a crowded Dec. 22, 2027 release to a quieter Feb. 4, 2028 slot, according to Universal Pictures. The move yanks the film out of one of the most cutthroat windows stacked with heavy hitters, including Avengers: Secret Wars, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and The Housemaid’s Secret. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame alone has hauled in nearly $2.8 billion globally, while The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney, pulled in close to $400 million worldwide against a modest $35 million budget. Meanwhile, Hunt for Gollum is banking on nostalgia, with Andy Serkis, Ian McKellen, and Elijah Wood returning to their iconic roles from The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Curtis’s film will now try its luck in a far less crowded corridor, strategically releasing one week before the Super Bowl.
A dozen people have been injured, and homes have been destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security spokesperson Keli Cain told CBS News that between 10 and 15 people have been injured in the city of Enid, but that no deaths have been reported. The National Weather Service said Thursday’s event has been categorized as a tornado, noting that power lines were downed and roofs were ripped off buildings as it passed through the 50,000-person city in Garfield County. Meanwhile, Vance Air Force Base, located in Enid, said it would be closed “until further notice” due to issues with water and power supplies. Enid Mayor David Mason said that a multi-agency effort, including local fire, police, and highway patrol responders, had been mobilized to help in the search and rescue. “The support from our community has been remarkable,” he said. “Local businesses have offered equipment and labor, residents have opened their doors, and supplies have poured in already.”
An award-winning campus chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is accused of brutally murdering his wife on school grounds. Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, served as executive sous chef for the college, winning the ‘Chef of the Year’ award from the American Culinary Federation last year. But on Wednesday, he told police he purposely beat his 31-year-old wife, Emma, “with the intent to kill his wife in doing so.” The gruesome incident happened in an on-campus hotel room and involved a fight between police and MacDonald. The chef allegedly hit one officer several times and threw objects at police in the course of the struggle. After containing MacDonald, police found his wife, who was also an employee of the school, unresponsive inside the room. The police report alleges MacDonald used his hands, feet, and other objects in the fatal assault. He was arrested and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery on a police officer. University of Massachusetts Chancellor Javier Reyes sent an email to staff telling them there was no current threat and sharing his thoughts on the violence. “I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” he wrote.
Millions more Americans are eligible for Canadian citizenship after a new law was passed north of the border. The law, which took effect on December 15, opened up a pathway to claim citizenship by descent for anyone born before that date who can prove that they have a direct Canadian ancestor. Previously, citizenship by descent could only be passed down one generation. Under the new law, applicants can claim citizenship via a grandparent, great-grandparent, or even more distant ancestor. Since the change, Canada is experiencing an increase in applications from Americans now eligible to claim citizenship, as tensions between the neighboring countries continue to simmer due to President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex the country and turn it into the 51st state. A Washington-based immigration attorney who spoke to the Associated Press said that his practice was “pretty much flooded with this,” adding, “We’ve kind of shifted a lot of other work away in order to push these cases through.” Vancouver attorney Amndeep Hayer said his practice went from 200 citizenship cases a year to over 20 consultations a day, and he estimated that there are millions of Americans eligible for Canadian citizenship under the new law.
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A critical gap in basic airport safety technology left a major U.S. runway effectively blind in the moments before a fatal collision last month, according to federal investigators. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board into the crash at LaGuardia Airport found an emergency firetruck lacked a transponder—preventing the airport’s surface detection system from tracking it as an Air Canada Express flight approached to land. Two pilots were killed and dozens were injured. “Without transponder-equipped vehicles, the ASDE-X system could not uniquely identify each of the seven responding vehicles or reliably determine their positions, or tracks,” the report said. “As a result, the system was unable to correlate the track of the airplane with the track of Truck 1 … and did not predict a potential conflict.” The jet had been cleared to land roughly 20 seconds before emergency vehicles began moving. The aircraft was just 130 feet above the runway when the truck was cleared to cross. Controllers issued urgent stop instructions, but a crew member said they “did not realize the command was meant for them” until entering the runway. Investigators say runway warning lights also extinguished seconds before impact.
President Donald Trump’s buddy in arms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has revealed he underwent cancer treatment. The 76-year-old, who is currently locked in conflicts in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, said on Friday that during his latest checkup, doctors found a malignant prostate tumor measuring less than a third of an inch. When that checkup took place remains unclear, but a source told CNN that it had been several months since the diagnosis and added that radiation therapy had been commenced two and a half months ago. In his announcement on social media, Netanyahu said he had delayed publishing his annual health report so it could not be used by Iran for propaganda. His office also released a doctor’s letter, which reported “an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt.” It was revealed by Israeli authorities at the time that in December 2024, he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. “Thank God, I am healthy,” Netanyahu said. “I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated.”