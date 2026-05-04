Plane Passenger Taken for Psych Evaluation After Cockpit Horror

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment that a plane collided with a vehicle traveling along a toll road. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. on Sunday when a United Airlines flight landing at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole just before its final approach. In addition to the pole, the underside of the plane also struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling along the New Jersey Turnpike, with the aircraft’s landing gear tires going through the truck’s window and windshield. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries resulting from glass in his arm and hand, according to authorities, and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later released. No passengers or crew aboard the flight were harmed. The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sunday evening that it had launched an investigation into the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill released a statement on the incident, saying, “I’m grateful the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are unharmed. Initial reports indicate that a truck on the Turnpike may also have been involved, and we will continue to monitor developments. United is investigating how this occurred.”
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- 1Shocking Dashcam Shows Moment Plane Collides with Truck⚠️⚠️⚠️The United Airlines flight hit a light pole on approach to Newark.
- 2Passenger Taken for Psych Evaluation After Cockpit HorrorPLANE SCARYThey allegedly attacked a member of the cabin crew.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 3Grammy-Winning Musician Dies at 71‘SOUL′ LIVES ONThe local Louisiana legend died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday.
- 4Missing U.S. Soldiers Thought to Have Fallen Into the OceanSEARCH UNDERWAYThey were last seen on Saturday.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 5Hiker Dies After Fall Into Steep Ravine on Popular TrailUNSTEADY TERRAINA witness said they had helped the man’s friend call 911 after the accident.
- 6Three Dead in Suspected Cruise Ship Hantavirus OutbreakHORROR ON BOARDThe World Health Organization has confirmed one hantavirus case on an Atlantic cruise, with five more under investigation.
- 7Iconic Santana Vocalist Dies at 79LEGENDARY LOSSHe performed last only two weeks ago.
- 8Secret Service Cuffs Disruptive Man at Trump Golf CourseCLOSE CALLThe confrontation comes a week after there was a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 9Marco Rubio’s Secret Side Hustle RevealedSPIN DOCTORTrump’s “Secretary of Everything” appears to have found yet another job.
- 10‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Halloween’ Actor Dies at 81CULT FAVORITEVeteran character actor Beau Starr died of natural causes.
Plane Passenger Taken for Psych Evaluation After Cockpit Horror
A United Airlines passenger has been accused of attacking cabin crew and trying to break into the cockpit. Authorities told CNN that a 48-year-old man was arrested after the flight landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday and was taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation. According to audio recordings from ATC.com reviewed by CNN, an emergency was called mid-flight after the Boeing 737 Max 8 had lifted off from the Dominican Republic. “United 1837, we are declaring an emergency. It seems like someone just attacked one of our flight attendants,” the pilot of the plane, with 170 passengers and six crew members, said. “A gentleman just attacked one of the flight attendants and trying to open the forward main cabin door,” the recording continues. Air traffic controllers can then be heard saying, “Oh, my God.” “We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers,” United said to CNN in a statement. The FAA said an investigation would be launched.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
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Lee Allen Zeno, a beloved blues bassist known to many as “Soul,” died at 71 on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Zeno’s close friend John Williams said on Facebook that the musician spent his last days at home, surrounded by his family and community. “Mr. Lee, our friend, our earthly angel, and keeper of the pocket went home to his creator,” Williams wrote in a Facebook update on Sunday. “He passed away peacefully, pain free, dignified and wrapped in loving grace. 3 months ago I asked Lee Allen, ‘If anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say the following about me’: ‘I JUST TRIED TO BE MY AUTHENTIC SELF.’” Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, the bassist was a cornerstone in the local music scene. He anchored the rhythm section of Grammy-award-winning Buckwheat Zydeco’s band for over four decades and contributed to a number of projects throughout his career, according to HOT107.9. Referred to as the “groove glue” by fellow musicians, Zeno’s basslines appeared on over 70 recordings, including tracks by Bobby Rush, Irma Thomas, and the Neville Brothers.
A massive search is underway for two U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco and are feared to have fallen into the ocean. The soldiers—who have not been publicly identified—were last seen in the ocean hills Saturday near the Cap Draa Training Area after heading out on a hike. Earlier, they had been participating in drills for the African Lion, a large-scale multinational military exercise. An official told the Wall Street Journal that they may have fallen off a cliff and into the ocean. “The incident remains under investigation,” African Command said in a statement to the newspaper. The search effort has mobilized U.S. and Moroccan forces along with other African Lion participants, with teams scouring the area by air, sea, and land. Search and rescue teams are using Moroccan SA-330 Puma and AS332 Super Puma helicopters, a U.S. CH-47 Chinook, Moroccan and U.S. drones, a U.S. logistics support vessel, a Moroccan Navy frigate, and Moroccan mountaineers and divers.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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A hiker fell into a steep ravine in a fixed-rope section of the Mt. Wilson trail in Sierra Madre, Los Angeles, on Saturday. The man was located 30 feet below the popular and challenging hiking trail during an operation involving a helicopter. Rescuers attempted to administer medical assistance to the man, but he died at the site of the fall. The Mt. Wilson trail was closed while the search operation was underway, but has since reopened. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue team said, “The hiker was recovered from the mountain yesterday evening. The Team extends our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.” In an online hiker’s forum, a witness said they had helped the man’s friend call 911, and that the friend had said the man was 67 years old. The poster said: “He fell down into the dry creek which was filled with boulders and small rocks.”
Three passengers have died amid a suspected virus outbreak on an Atlantic cruise ship, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). One case of hantavirus has been confirmed, with five more under investigation. The MV Hondius ship embarked from Ushuaia, Argentina, on March 20 and was scheduled to end its journey in Cape Verde on May 4. South African authorities shared that a 70-year-old Dutch man died on board after being the first to show symptoms, with his 69-year-old wife dying in a Johannesburg hospital after being transferred from the ship. A source told AFP news agency that the third dead passenger is still aboard, with discussions underway to confirm care plans for two other sick passengers. Hantavirus among humans is mainly spread from exposure to infected rodents and affects the lungs. The WHO is helping to coordinate the suspected outbreak aboard the MV Hondius and will carry out a full public risk assessment. The Daily Beast has reached out to Oceanwide Expeditions for comment.
Alex Ligertwood, a contributing member of the band Santana, died at his longtime Santa Monica home. He was 79. The singer, who often performed lead vocals for the Latin rock band, “passed peacefully in his sleep with his doggy Bobo by his side,” according to the Brogan Agency and his daughter, Merci. The cause of death was not revealed. Ligertwood sang lead vocals for the band alongside frontman Carlos Santana five times for albums Marathon, Zebop!, Shango, and Sacred Fire: Live in South America between 1979 and 1994. In a statement to TMZ, fellow performer and guitarist Brandon Paul said the icon’s “voice was a force of nature” and that “beyond the music, he was an amazing human being and a dear friend.” Paul added, “Having a vocalist who worked with icons like Carlos Santana and Jeff Beck compliment my guitar playing is something I will carry with me forever.”
A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after clashing with Secret Service agents at a security checkpoint at Trump Doral National Golf Club. The incident unfolded around 4:15 p.m., when the man allegedly ignored orders and became physical with an agent, according to authorities. President Donald Trump was not on the premises at the time. “At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees,” Michael Townsend, acting special agent in charge of the Secret Service Miami, told the New York Post. A video captured after the arrest by conservative influencer Nick Sortor shows the man in handcuffs. Sortor said he saw the man “set off the magnetometers.” The suspect, whose identity has not bene released, has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting without violence. He is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Add “wedding DJ” to the ever-growing list of jobs held by Marco Rubio. The secretary of state was spotted behind the decks at a wedding in a video shared to X by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr. “MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!,” Scavino wrote. In the clip, Rubio can be seen crouched over a laptop with one headphone pressed to his ear, appearing to work alongside another DJ as guests pack the dance floor. It’s the latest addition to an already sprawling portfolio. Rubio is currently juggling multiple roles within the Trump administration, drawing comparisons to Henry Kissinger, who was the last secretary of state to simultaneously serve as national security adviser. It’s unclear whose wedding Rubio was spinning, but he didn’t look like he was taking requests.
Veteran character actor Beau Starr, best known for roles in Goodfellas and Halloween, has died at 81. Starr died of natural causes on April 24 in Vancouver, Canada. His brother, fellow actor Mike Starr, confirmed the news to TMZ, remembering him as “very unique and special.” Before becoming an actor, Starr spent time on the New York Jets practice squad and played in the Canadian Football League. He got his start on the sketch comedy series Bizarre before transitioning into film roles in the early 1980s. He later built a steady career across film and television, including a long-running role on Due South. Starr later played Sheriff Ben Meeker in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, and appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas as Henry Hill’s father. His credits also included films such as Speed and Cinderella Man, plus numerous television appearances.