Plane Plows Into Powerlines in Terrifying Crash
A light aircraft attempting low-altitude maneuvers crashed after striking power lines on Monday, leaving the pilot critically injured and knocking out electricity in parts of the surrounding area. Footage posted on social media shows the single-engine plane descending close to utility lines near a California airport with a history of safety concerns. The plan clips the lines, flips over, and plunges into the ground. The aircraft crashed into a parking lot near a commercial area, where emergency responders later found the 70-year-old pilot outside the wreckage in critical condition. The plane, a Cessna operated by Vista Aviation, had been performing repeated flight patterns when the accident occurred, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The pilot had been airborne for only around 10 minutes. A bystander who helped rescue the man told local media that his injuries were severe, describing a chaotic effort to free him from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the crash.