Plane Sightings Fuel Rumors Trump Planning Escape to Scotland on Day Before Biden Inauguration
GOLF WAR
Something strange is happening on the west coast of Scotland. According to a report from the Sunday Post, a lot of unusual U.S. military activity has been recorded at one airport that just so happens to be very close to President Donald Trump’s flagship Scottish golf resort. In fact, the report states that Prestwick airport has been told to expect the arrival of a U.S. military Boeing 757 plane, one that has reportedly been used by Trump before, on Jan. 19. If that date rings a bell, it’s because it’s the day before Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. The report also states that several U.S. Army aircraft have been spotted carrying out surveillance above Trump’s Turnberry resort in recent weeks. An airport source told the paper: “The survey aircraft was based at Prestwick for about a week. It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period.”