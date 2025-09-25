Plane Skids Off Runway in Stormy Landing Scare

Cheat Sheet
‘Dad Bod’ and ‘Rizz’ Among 5000 Words Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary
‘BEAST MODE’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.25 3:52PM EDT 
AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 11: In a photo illustration, a Merriam-Webster's dictionary is seen placed on a lawn on January 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. The Escambia County, Florida school district is facing a federal lawsuit after removing copies of dictionaries, encyclopedias and various other books containing "sexual conduct." The school district decision comes after officials ruled in accordance with a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which restricts access to information containing sexual conduct in the Florida educational system. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Merriam-Webster added more than 5,000 terms to its “Collegiate” dictionary on Thursday. Many modern phrases were added, marking the first new edition of the educator and student-oriented dictionary since 2003. A few of the new phrases include “beast mode,” “dad bod,” and “rizz.” Merriam-Webster defines “beast mode” as “an extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone adopts temporarily to overpower an opponent in a fight or competition.” Used in a sentence, it sounds like, “He needed to go beast mode to crush the hot dog eating contest,” according to the Associated Press. “Dad bod” is defined as “a physique regarded as typical of an average father, especially one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.” While, “rizz” is a person’s “romantic appeal or charm.” For example, one could say, “‘You come here often?’ Joe’s rizz was way, WAY off.” Some other terms added include “dumbphone,” “farm-to-table,” “love language,” “petrichor,” “side eye,” and “hard pass.” The twelfth edition is set for a Nov. 18 release date.

2
‘The Wonder Years’ Star Reveals Why She Gave Up Acting
WINNIE COOPER FOREVER!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.25 3:40PM EDT 
Danica McKellar and Fred Savage in The Wonder Years.
Danica McKellar and Fred Savage in The Wonder Years. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Former child star Danica McKellar, best known for playing Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, gave up her Hollywood career to study mathematics and is now a published author on the subject. The 50-year-old told Christine Taylor and David Lascher on the Hey Dude… The 90s Called! podcast that she decided to enroll in UCLA to study math after The Wonder Years ended in 1993. McKellar played Winnie Cooper, the love interest of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), at the age of 13. “I needed to figure out who else I was besides Winnie Cooper.” She admitted that constantly being recognized for her role felt limiting, prompting her to ask, “Who am I now? Where do I get my validation?” Excelling in her studies, McKellar later reentered the acting sphere while also launching a math advice website, which inspired her to become an author. She has since written numerous math books for children and adults, starting with Math Doesn’t Suck. This November, her twelfth book, I Love You 100: A Counting Book Full of Love, will be released, marking her continued passion for making math accessible and inspiring to new generations.

3

Plane Skids Off Runway in Stormy Landing Scare

HARD STOP
Shannon Power
Published 09.25.25 3:16PM EDT 
CommuteAir Flight 4339 skidded off a runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia.
CommuteAir Flight 4339 skidded off a runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia. Federal Aviation Administration

A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday in Virginia after losing control during a rainstorm. The CommuteAir flight was attempting to land at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. when the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft skidded off the runway and was stopped by a concrete safety bed. The 50 passengers and three crew members on board were not harmed in the frightening ordeal. It was not yet clear why the plane overshot the runway, according to CommuteAir spokesman, Jason Kadah, per the New York Times. CommuteAir is a regional airline and partner of United Airlines that offers more than 200 flights daily across its 59 aircraft. The concrete safety bed was credited with preventing any injuries and more damage. “It performed as it should have,” airport spokeswoman, Alexa Briehl, told the Times. Known more formally as an Engineered Materials Arresting System, it is there to stop airplanes that are moving up to 80 miles per hour. The Virginia airport’s concrete bed was upgraded last year, and Wednesday was its first use.

4
Gerald Ford’s Would-Be Assassin Dies at 95
A LONG LIFE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.25.25 3:27PM EDT 
Published 09.25.25 3:21PM EDT 
Sara Jane Moore
Sara Jane Moore on the set of the NBC's "Today" Show in 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES)

Sara Jane Moore has died, just two days after the 50th anniversary of her failed attempt to assassinate President Gerald Ford. She was 95. On Sept. 22, 1975, Moore approached Ford outside the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, firing two shots in his direction. The first shot narrowly missed the president, while the second ricocheted after a bystander, local Marine Oliver W. Sipple, grabbed Moore’s arm as she fired. Ford left the scene unharmed. Moore’s attempt came just 17 days after Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a member of the Manson family, had also tried and failed to shoot Ford in San Francisco. The two unsuccessful attempts served as partial inspiration for Stephen Sondheim’s 1990 musical Assassins, which features the women as characters. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1930 as Sara Jane Kahn, Moore was an accountant with ties to California’s activist circles and a desire to stage a “violent revolution” when she shot at the president. She was also an FBI informant, recruited because she worked for People in Need, an organization created by newspaper magnate Randolph A. Hearst to appease the radical Symbionese Liberation Army after they kidnapped his daughter, Patty Hearst. Moore was sentenced to life in prison for the assassination attempt, serving 32 years at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California. She was paroled in 2007 and was living at a nursing home in Franklin, Tennessee, when she died. Moore married five times and had four children: Sydney, Christopher, Janet, and Frederic. Her death was announced in The Nashville Banner by her friend, journalist Demetria Kalodimos. Moore had expressed regret for the shooting during her life and wrote an apology letter to Ford, who never responded.

5
Beloved ’80s Star Ends 28-Year Hiatus for New Movie
BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.25 3:42PM EDT 
Canadian actor Rick Moranis with the plant Audrey II of the film Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Frank Oz and released in 1986.
Murray Close/Murray Close/Sygma via Getty Images

Actor Rick Moranis, who starred in the 1987 comedy film Spaceballs, will come out of his 28-year hiatus to reprise his role as Lord Dark Helmet from the original Mel Brooks comedy. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that production is underway for Spaceballs 2, which is slated for release in 2027. Other returning actors confirmed to appear in the sequel are Brooks along with Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner, who are all reprising their original roles as Yogurt, Lone Starr, Princess Vespa, and Colonel Sandurz, respectively. Actors Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman (Bill’s 32-year-old son) and Anthony Carrigan are among the new faces joining the original cast. The studio took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into a table read of the sequel. The 72-year-old Canadian actor and comedian was prominent in the ’80s for his roles in Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. However, he began an acting hiatus in 1997 after his wife, Ann Belsky, died from cancer. “I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” Moranis told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. While Spaceballs 2 will be his first on-camera gig since 1997, Moranis clarified in the same interview that he had not retired, but rather had become more selective about his roles.

6
Bill Burr in Talks to Join Sequel to Zuckerberg Biopic
FACE-BOOKED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.25.25 3:05PM EDT 
Published 09.25.25 2:32PM EDT 
SNL50: THE RED CARPET -- Pictured: Bill Burr on Sunday, February 16, 2025 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images)
NBC/Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images

The Social Network Part II, a follow-up to the 2010 Mark Zuckerberg biopic, is in talks to cast comedy legend Bill Burr. The comedian could be joining alongside actors Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong, who are wrapping up their deals. Aaron Sorkin, who won an Academy Award for writing The Social Network, is returning to write and direct the Sony Pictures-backed sequel. The film is inspired by The Facebook Files, a series of articles penned by Jeff Horwitz for The Wall Street Journal. White will play Horwitz, Madison will play Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Strong is said to be playing Zuckerberg, while Burr is said to be portraying a fictional character, per The Hollywood Reporter. The original was focused on the social media giant’s inception and meteoric rise. The sequel will focus on the company’s negative effects on teens and children, and how it was aware that misinformation being spread on the platform contributed to violence, including the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Production is due to begin later this year in Vancouver. Burr has previously appeared in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island and the TV show The Mandalorian.

7
‘Love Actually’ Star Reveals She Was Kidnapped While Filming BBC Series
LUCKY ESCAPE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.25 12:43PM EDT 

Actress Joanna Page is opening up about her scary experience being held captive while working in South Africa 20 years ago. During a recent appearance on the “Five Brilliant Things” podcast, Page, 48, revealed she was once taken hostage while filming the 2005 BBC miniseries To the Ends of the Earth. The Gavin & Stacey star said she was visiting a nearby mall when she asked a local man, who told her he was a taxi driver, to bring her back to her hotel. Instead, the man drove around for 90 minutes, refusing to let her out of his car and telling her he would force her to strip for naked photos. “It was the only situation I think I’ve ever been in in my life where I thought, ‘You’re in the s---. This is serious. You can’t get yourself out of this,’’ Page told host Russell Howard. Eventually, the actress decided to charm the driver into letting her go. “I thought, okay, just laugh with him, make him laugh, tell some jokes, be saucy,” said Page. The man ultimately returned her to the hotel, where staff told her she was “so incredibly lucky” to have gotten away unharmed. However, Page wasn’t the only cast member to face a dangerous situation during production. Her co-star, Benedict Cumberbatch, was later abducted and held at gunpoint alongside two friends after their car broke down during a break from filming. The actor said in 2012 that surviving the ordeal had “made [him] want to live a life slightly less ordinary.”

8
Daredevil Pulls Off Mount Everest First
CONQUERED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.25.25 2:05PM EDT 
mountaineers during their ascend to Mount
TSERING PEMBA SHERPA/TSERING PEMBA SHERPA/AFP via Getty Images

A Polish ski mountaineer has become the first to descend from the highest point of Mount Everest all the way to base camp without supplemental oxygen. Andrzej Bargiel, 37, made his way down to the bottom of the 29,032-foot mountain on Monday, his team said. The mountain’s extreme altitude conditions are known as the “death zone,” where oxygen levels are very low and the risk of altitude sickness is high. The mountaineer has attempted the feat two times before; he did not complete his runs in 2019 or 2022. Bargiel, who is known for skiing down steep and “utterly deadly slopes, was also the first person to have skied down K2, the world’s second-highest mountain on the border of China and Pakistan. K2 has a high death rate, with approximately one-fourth of the people who reach the summit dying while attempting to climb. While describing the 16-hour climb up Mount Everest, Bargiel said, “The ascent was difficult because other expeditions are closed at this time of year. Much more work is required [and] the conditions are much more difficult.”

9
Colin Firth’s Ex Shreds Her Royal Honor Over Trump’s State Visit
‘OBLITERATION’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.25.25 10:16AM EDT 
Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli attend the world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has driven Colin Firth’s ex-wife to return an honor bestowed upon her by the British government. Livia Giuggioli gave back the MBE awarded to her by the U.K. in protest over the president’s state visit in September. Giuggioli, an Italian national known as the “queen of the green carpet” for her work in sustainable fashion, also slammed Trump for what she called his “poisonous rhetoric.” The 56-year-old ripped up her MBE certificate in a video on Instagram, saying, “I have been reflecting on his visit to the U.K. last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile [with] the way he was appeased and honored and, again, legitimized.” The environmentalist added that the U.K. had rolled out the red carpet for “someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on Earth.” She was given the fourth-highest award in the Order of the British Empire as part of a tranche of foreign nationals in 2019. An MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is awarded by a member of the royal family for sustained, positive contributions to society. Giving hers back, Giuggioli said, “As I write this, we see that horrible excuse of a human (called Trump) in full flow at the U.N. General Assembly.” She was referring to his rambling, almost-hour-long speech after the teleprompter broke. She and Firth were married from 1997 to 2019 and have two sons together.

10
Anti-Drugs Czar Busted After Cocaine Lab Discovered on His Property
MARCHING POWDER
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 09.25.25 12:05PM EDT 
Bolivian Vice Minister of Social Defense Felipe Caceres
David Mercado/REUTERS/David Mercado

Authorities arrested a former anti-drugs czar after a cocaine “crystallization” lab was found on land he owns, officials said. The suspect—Felipe Cáceres, 63, who ran the Bolivian government’s controlled-substances office from 2006 to 2019—was detained on Tuesday. According to a report by the BBC, police said the facility—near the sand-and-gravel business Cáceres owns in the Cochabamba region, a major coca growing area—could employ up to 10 people. It is unclear whether Cáceres—a former union rep for coca growers—was aware of the operation. Prosecutors are now working to establish who ran the lab and whether Cáceres profited from it. Former president Evo Morales called the arrest a “set-up” by the government “to detract from its own scandals,” although he did not specify what scandals he was referring to. The case comes amid a rotten run for Bolivia’s anti-drug brass. Ex–narcotics chief Maximiliano Dávila was extradited to New York in December to face cocaine-smuggling charges, according to charging documents and U.S. officials, which he denies. Another former top official, René Sanabria, received a 14-year U.S. prison sentence in 2011 after being caught in a trafficking sting.

