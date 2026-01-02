Planes Clip Wings in Airport Runway Collision
Airport officials reported a minor collision between two commercial jets at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday. Crews said an Avelo Airlines jet that was being moved into position struck the wing of a Southwest Airlines aircraft resting at a remote stand near Terminal One. The Avelo flight, which had been slated to depart later in the morning for New Haven, was held back after the contact. The Southwest plane had landed overnight from Nashville and was awaiting its next assignment. No one was aboard either aircraft, and no injuries occurred. “The wingtip of another airline’s aircraft contacted the right horizontal stabilizer of an unoccupied Southwest Airlines aircraft that was parked in a remote area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this morning,” a spokesperson for Southwest said in a statement. “Our Maintenance Team is assessing the damage. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.” An Avelo representative confirmed their aircraft “is being inspected by maintenance,” and passengers on the delayed service would be informed about changes.