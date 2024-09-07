Planes Targeting Trump, Project 2025 Fly Over Football Games

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking to the sky to run campaign ads.

“The DNC is reaching voters where they are,” DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman told CBS News on Saturday, of the campaign’s innovative strategy of flying planes with anti-Project 2025 banners over college football games.

At the University of Wisconsin vs. South Dakota game on Saturday, tailgaters, cheeseheads and yoters will be able to see a plane with a banner that reads “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” in reference to the end of the third-quarter tradition when Wisconsin fans begin jumping up and down in the stands.

Eastward, at the Michigan vs. Ohio State game a banner reading “JD Vance ‘hearts’ Ohio State + Project 2025,” will also fly over. In Georgia at the Tennessee Tech vs. Bowling Green game, a “Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025” banner is scheduled to fly over.

“These banners carry a message that resonates with fans and reminds them that the most important contest is still to come in November,” Rahman added.

“We want people to know exactly what Project 2025 is, what the ties are to Trump,” Rahman told the Associated Press. “Finding creative avenues to get the message out is something that we’re always trying to do.”

Project 2025 has been a central point of Harris’ campaign, dedicating a portion of the Democratic National Convention to explaining what it is as well as being a focus of her speeches. While Harris and other Democrats have pinned the plan on former President Donald Trump, he has repeatedly denied knowing what it is and having any involvement in it.

An August ProPublica investigation found that former advisors and confidants of Trump are littered throughout the project’s training videos. Many are openly mentioned in the text of the project’s contributors.