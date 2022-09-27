Second Planet Fitness Employee in 8 Days Charged With Spying on Nude Customers
Two different Planet Fitness employees in two different states have been arrested over the past eight days for allegedly filming unsuspecting—and unclothed—customers using the gym’s tanning beds. In Florence, Alabama, Planet Fitness worker Jacob Keeton is facing charges of aggravated criminal surveillance after a woman getting undressed in a tanning bed room said she spotted a cellphone camera filming her from under the door, WAFF reported. Keeton, who was arrested Sept. 23, told cops he had a foot fetish, according to the outlet. In Naugatuck, Connecticut, Planet Fitness manager Jordan Hill turned himself in to police on Sept. 19 after a man in a tanning booth accused him of hiding in the ceiling and filming him with a cellphone. The alleged incident occurred over the summer, and Hill is now charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism, according to WFSB Eyewitness News.