Planned Louis Vuitton Luxury Hotel in Beverly Hills is a No-Go
REJECTED
It looks as if Beverly Hills won’t be getting a new Louis Vuitton luxury hotel after all. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton conceded defeat Friday, issuing a statement that residents have voted against its proposed Cheval Blanc hotel proposal. The two measures that would have needed to pass for the hotel to move forward are not expected to get enough votes, even with some left to be counted. “Although some votes remain to be counted, it now appears that Measures B and C have fallen short by a narrow margin,” said LVMH spokesperson Jessica Miller. “If the final vote count confirms the voters’ rejection of our project, we will respect the outcome, and will not bring the hotel project back in any form.” The nine-story hotel’s construction would have involved demolishing four buildings and removing more than 5,000 truckloads of debris along Beverly Drive and Rodeo Drive. It would have been the first Cheval Blanc hotel in the United States.