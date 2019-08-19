Planned Parenthood Ditches Federal Family-Planning Funds Over Abortion Gag Rule

Planned Parenthood pulled out of a federally funded family-planning program on Monday over an abortion gag rule, leaving some 1.5 million clients scrambling for services.

The move comes after a federal appeals court approved a new Trump administration rule that bars healthcare providers who receive federal funds from performing abortions or discussing it with their patients.

Planned Parenthood’s decision is a victory for anti-abortion activists, who have been attempting to cut off government funding to the organization for years.

“The Trump administration has forced Planned Parenthood grantees out of Title X,” Planned Parenthood Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson told reporters, adding, “We will not be bullied out of providing abortion information to our patients.”

The Trump administration rule bars any recipient of Title X—a program that provides $286 million in family planning funds for an estimated 4 million low-income Americans each year—from performing abortions, providing referrals to abortion providers, or even discussing the procedure with their patients.

Planned Parenthood, the American Medical Association, the ACLU, and more than 20 states filed challenges to the rule when it was first announced in May, saying it prevents doctors from speaking honestly with their patients. Critics also argued the rule would disproportionately affect low-income people and people of color.

Several lower courts blocked the rule—with one federal judge calling it a “ham-fisted approach to public health policy”—but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit allowed it to move forward in July.

Planned Parenthood challenged the ruling and announced it would pull out of the program if it was not overturned. On Friday, the court declined to hear the appeal.

While Planned Parenthood serves more than 40 percent of Title X patients, the rule also affects other health-care providers. Democratic governors in five states said they would also pull out of Title X if the restrictions were applied, and two state legislatures have passed laws stating as much. Maine Family Planning—the only Title X grantee in the state—said 85 percent of the state’s abortion clinics were jeapordized by the ruling.

Providers were already barred from using federal money to fund abortions, but could use it for other services, such as sexually transmitted infection tests, cancer screening, and contraceptives. Approximately 60 percent of women who obtain contraceptives from a Title X-supported center also use it for routine medical care, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

A number of Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates have expressed their opposition to the rule in recent days. Beto O’Rourke called it “a direct attack on women, their rights, and [Planned Parenthood,]” while Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said the rule is “un-American.”

Abortion opponents, however, were thrilled with the court’s decision. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, called the measure the “Protect Life Rule” and said it would stop abortion providers from “treating Title X as their private slush fund.”