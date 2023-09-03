Planned Parenthood Sued Over ‘Alarming’ Data Privacy Concerns
TRACKING CODES
A California woman is suing Planned Parenthood over claims that the organization’s website “unlawfully” takes information from its users and turns them over to third party companies like Meta, Google, and Microsoft for marketing purposes. “The information taken together that is unlawfully disclosed, due to a total and blatant disregard for obtaining consent, by Planned Parenthood alarmingly reveals to undisclosed third parties the exact identity of its website users and information regarding their inherently private and personal sexual and reproductive healthcare,” said the class action suit filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit pinpoints the Planned Parenthood website’s use of “tracking codes,” which gather data for those third parties “to build profiles for the purpose of retargeting and future marketing,” the suit claims. According to the suit, this practice violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act and the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act. Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.