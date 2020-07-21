Planned Parenthood to Strip Founder’s Name From Manhattan Clinic
‘OVERDUE’
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will axe the name of one of the organization’s founders, Margaret Sanger, from the title of a clinic in Manhattan over her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement.” The eugenics movement frequently targeted poor people and communities of color in its belief that the human race would be bettered by selective breeding. “The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” said Karen Seltzer, the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Board chair. The organization is also discussing the removal of Sanger’s name from a street sign near its Bleecker Street offices.