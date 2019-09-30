CHEAT SHEET
Try Plant-Based Food that Really Tastes Good With This Special Deal For Daily Beast Readers
Meal kit services are so hot right now. Who wouldn’t want fresh, tasty ingredients delivered right to their door with exciting new recipes to try each week? These services save time and help make healthy home cooking easier, but not all can boast the veggie power of Purple Carrot’s creative and delicious plant-based recipes. Plus, eating plant-based meals—even if only a few times a week—has a positive impact on your health, the environment, and animal welfare.
Whether you already follow a vegan diet or are looking to add more plant-based meals to your life, Purple Carrot is a great way to experience how delicious plant-based food can be. Purple Carrot offers a range of plans that are perfect for everyone, from singles, to families, to master meal preppers. And they want to make sure that eating your veggies is actually a delicious meal you can look forward to. Each kit comes with easy step-by-step instructions for fun options that draw on different global cuisines like pumpkin alfredo, kimchi tofu stew, and sausage jambalaya. When you sign up, you take a quick quiz so that Purple Carrot can make sure you’re getting the best meals for your preferences. Want to prioritize high protein meals? They’ve got you covered. You can get three meals a week for two people for $11.99 per serving—and the shipping is free! Sign up to try healthy plant-based meals that you’ll absolutely love. Use code carrot30 to get $30 off your first box today. | Try Purple Carrot
