Planters’ Super Bowl Ad Campaign Featuring Mr. Peanut’s Death Halted After Kobe Bryant Crash
Planters reportedly paused its Super Bowl campaign featuring the fictitious Mr. Peanut’s death after Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash Sunday. “We are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” the brand announced in a statement Monday. It is still unclear how Planters will move forward with its marketing strategy for the Super Bowl. The brand killed off its Mr. Peanut character in a 30-second pregame ad titled “Road Trip” that debuted last week. The ad—previously set to air on TV as a Super Bowl pregame spot—shows Mr. Peanut launch out of his Nutmobile along with actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, then plummet to the ground and explode. Planters marketed Mr. Peanut’s death on social media with the hashtag #RIPeanut, which received an outpouring of responses from fans and brands expressing support for the character.