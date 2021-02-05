Scouted Gift Pick: An Easy to Care For Houseplant

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

A ZZ Plant from The Sill is great for low light situations and even arrives in a nursery grow pot nestled in a ceramic planter of your choosing. Even if your valentine is a first-time plant owner, the ZZ is hard to kill and will add a splash of life to any room. Check out the rest of The Sill’s Valentine’s Day Gift, like the DIY Terrarium Kit or the Petite Knock Out® Rose.

ZZ Plant

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your valentine who loves plants. Your valentine who kills plants — because they won’t be able to kill this one.

