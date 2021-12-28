CHEAT SHEET
    Employees Say Top Plastic Surgeon Called Them ‘F*cking Morons,’ Made Mafia Threats

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    An Iowa plastic surgeon has been sued by three female colleagues for allegedly using degrading language, boasting ties to a Mexican mafia, and just being all around creepy. The sexual harassment suits, filed by two former employees and one fellow surgeon, allege that 72-year-old Dr. Ronald Bergman’s offensive language oscillated between calling women “dumb c---s,” “f---ing morons,” and “worthless” to “honey,” “sweetie,” and his “essential oil.” The Ames Tribune reports that the doc is also accused of flashing phallic images and telling a young employee at a Christmas party, “I like your dress! I would like to bend you over an exam table.” One suit even claimed that Bergman told one female employee that those who weren’t “loyal had things happen to them. … The ‘Mexican Mafia’ does not ask questions, they just kill.” The website for Bergman Cosmetic Surgery promises a much more pleasant experience with the doc: “Discover your beauty within as you meet our Des Moines, Iowa plastic surgeon, Dr. Ronald Bergman.” Bergman has denied wrongdoing.

