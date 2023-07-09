Plastic Surgeon Accused of Dumping Missing Lawyer’s Body in Landfill
‘VILE’
The Florida plastic surgeon accused of murdering a lawyer who went missing from his office during a bathroom break in March is suspected of dumping the body in a landfill, according to court documents filed Friday. The documents claim DNA testing found Steve Cozzi’s blood on “various surfaces” of his office’s bathroom and in two of Tomasz Kosowski’s cars. Both of their DNA was also discovered on the garage floor of Kosowski’s home and outside the bathroom door at Cozzi’s office, the documents state. Prior court records describe surveillance footage in which a man is seen leaving with a cart big enough for a body from the office. Police say they tracked Kosowski’s steps with his phone records until reaching a dumpster, which a cadaver dog helped point authorities to. When investigators spoke to the garbage truck driver who emptied out that dumpster, he said it was heavier than usual that day and smelled “vile,” according to the documents. The local landfill was searched for Cozzi, but the trash there is compacted to “approximately one-third its normal size making recovery efforts nearly impossible,” Tampa Bay Times reported. Cozzi’s body has yet to be found, but prosecutors still seek the death penalty for Kosowski.