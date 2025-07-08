This Tiny AI Notetaker Captures Every Word in Your Meetings

If you’ve ever regretted not taking notes in a meeting (or lamented how inadequate your note-taking is), PLAUD.AI’s notetakers are here to save the day.

The PLAUD NOTE (about the size of a credit card) and PLAUD NotePin (can be worn as a necklace or clip) give you the ability to record phone calls and on-site interactions—like meetings or presentations—in real time. They can even detect and differentiate multiple speakers in 112 languages.

Because these are physical devices, the notetakers listen to and transcribe your important conversations. Every recording, transcript, and summary can be easily accessed through the PLAUD.AI app or website. What’s even better is that you can share your notes with important contacts and export them in multiple file types like Word, PDF, and MP3.

Your purchase gives you access to PLAUD.AI’s starter plan, which includes up to 300 minutes of transcription per month. Need more? Sign up for the Annual Unlimited Plan. In addition to unlimited monthly transcription minutes, you get the ability to create transcription templates for different scenarios (like interviews or journaling) and access to AI insights from your recordings (like summaries or recalling specific moments).

Annual Unlimited Plan Price listed per month Subscribe At PLAUD.AI $ 240