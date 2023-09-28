Read it at Sony Interactive Entertainment
The president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will retire next year after nearly 30 years, the company announced Wednesday. Jim Ryan will officially call it quits in March 2024, with Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki stepping into the role of Chairman of SIE effective October 2023. Speaking of his exit, Ryan said that while he “relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company,” he has “found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America.”