Please Don’t Take Part in ‘NyQuil Chicken’ TikTok Challenge, FDA Pleads
CLUCKED UP
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a weary warning to anyone tempted to try a viral challenge on TikTok in which users cook chicken in NyQuil. The hashtag “#sleepychicken” has blown up on the platform as people filmed themselves monstrously using the cold medication for cooking chicken, prompting a safety warning to appear when people search for the trend. “The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing—and it is,” the FDA said in a statement responding to the challenge, which it called a “recipe for danger.” “But it could also be very unsafe,” the statement continues. “Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”