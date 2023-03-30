‘Please Hurry’: Chilling 911 Calls Capture Horror of Nashville Shooting

Cops in Nashville released chilling 911 recordings on Thursday from Monday’s massacre at The Covenant School, giving more insight into the horror that unfolded as three students and three staff members were gunned down during the school day.

Gunshots could be heard in the calls as panicked adults described what they were hearing and seeing shortly after 28-year-old Audrey Hale stormed the school armed with two AR-style weapons and a handgun.

Warning: graphic audio below

“All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door,” one man, calling from outside the small church-based school, told dispatchers. “It was—he’s currently in the second grade hallway, upstairs. White man. With camouflage. He had a vest on and an assault rifle.”

Calls from inside the school were even more harrowing. As gunfire continued to erupt, one teacher told dispatchers she was hiding in an art room closet.

“I’m hearing more shots,” the caller said. “Please hurry.”

Cops responded within minutes. Body-camera footage captured officers traversing through the school’s hallways and classrooms before spotting, then fatally shooting, Hale next to a second-floor window.

Despite the quick response, 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, were killed as well as head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, custodian Mike Hill, 61, and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61.