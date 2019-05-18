NATIONAL ANTHEM
Please Kill Me 2020: Swag for A Bipartisan Dystopia
Are you exhausted by the seemingly endless stream of presidential candidates throwing their hats in the race? Does the thought of another year and a half of town halls, debates, rallies and fundraisers make you want to scream into the void?
Now you can celebrate your existential dread with these Please Kill Me 2020 pins and t-shirts! Designed by your favorite nihilistic Photo Director, moi, this swag will carry you through the next 17 months of political peacocking.
The tees are super soft and made in America, and the pins are quickly becoming a D.C. collector’s item. And at only $10-$20 with free domestic shipping, they make great gifts for anyone paying attention to the White House circus.
