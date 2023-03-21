‘Please Resign’: Zuckerberg’s Harsh Old Email to Employee Leaks
‘ACT OF BETRAYAL’
An old email that surfaced publicly for the first time on Tuesday showed an enraged Mark Zuckerberg asking a Facebook employee who leaked inaccurate info to “please resign.” The exasperated CEO, upset over a TechCrunch story that reported Facebook was “secretly building a phone,” said the leaked information was an “act of betrayal” and downright inaccurate. “I’m asking whoever leaked this to resign immediately,” the email, published Tuesday by Internal Tech Emails, said. “If you believe that it's ever appropriate to leak internal information, you should leave. If you don’t resign, we will almost certainly find out who you are anyway.” Zuckerberg said the false info forced him and others to “spend a lot of time...cleaning up the damage.” Zuckerberg's email, which was labeled “confidential,” was sent on Sept. 22, 2010, when Facebook was just beginning to blossom—and was still just one year removed from adding its “like” button—into the tech giant it is today.