Harry Styles’ Hot Holiday Pleasing Collection Is Meant to Break the Rules

Nail polish is one arena that I’ve always had trouble DIY-ing. I was never good at following the rules of coloring books when I was a child (eccentric unmatched colors, always out of the lines, and overall just a hilarious mess). As you can imagine, the same applies to my manicure skills. As I got older, I became an avid salon person who couldn’t be more thankful there are people that are meticulously detailed and precise with nail art. Still, it’s not exactly the most affordable beauty habit, and when I’m in a mani-pedi emergency, I turn to the trusty polish selection I have at home.

As a long-time Harry Styles fan (over ten years... but who’s counting?), when news first broke that the singer would be launching a beauty brand that championed unisex use, I was instantly intrigued. However, I’m also someone who is known for frequent nail polish disaster stories, so I wasn't exactly the most eager to shop the collection myself. After much deliberation, I finally got my hands on Pleasing’s Hot Holiday collection, and I was more than pleased with the results.

The latest and third Pleasing drop was inspired by all things summer—think a vacation in Italy in the midst of the Mediterranean sun bronzing your skin with salt air around you. It includes a four-shade, biodegradable nail polish set with hues in Beach Ball (a deep blue), Nonna’s Sorbet (a vibrant yellow), Harry’s Chair (an earthy green), and Wet Bottoms (a high gloss, wet look clear topper).

Pleasing Hot Holiday Collection Shoppers can snag the four shades in a set or purchase the yellow and blue polishes individually. Additionally, the line also includes a soothing tonic, The Pleasing Spritz, and The Pleasing Everybody Oil. Buy at Pleasing $ 65

Now, let’s get one thing clear: Pleasing was always bound to be a star thanks to Harry’s name alone, but I’d say the line speaks for itself. This was my first time trying Pleasing, and the adorable glass bottles the nail varnishes come in look like a piece of art, which perfectly encapsulates why I loved this collection so much. As I said, I’m an amateur nail-painter, but there was something about this particular line that made it feel like it was more than okay to revel in the mess.

Mismatched shades and glaring lines feel safe and encouraged, and it’s something that resonates with Harry’s brand overall. Each polish is thick but sheer, making them easily buildable. That lends way to making each style extremely customizable in nature. I personally love a more opaque finish, but if you’re going for a more full coverage bolder result, you’ll find yourself needing a second coat for a streak-free finish. Moreover, the polishes have an incredible fast-drying formula, which was very much so appreciated by my impatient self.

Another aspect of the application process I enjoyed was the brushes themselves. The non-flimsy brushes are wide and flat brushes, making for a quick and easy clean application. even for a clumsy lefty who constantly paints outside the lines of her cuticles. Once you’re done applying your two layers and topcoat, you’re left with a natural nail look that looks anything but bulky. And because the collection is called Hot Holiday, it would be remiss to not mention the shades themselves. While summer is just about over, the shades are timeless and will make a splash this fall too.

Pleasing Everybody Matte Body Oil As for the skincare products in the drop, the Pleasing Everybody Oil is made for “après sun” and it’s more than ideal to apply when your skin is in need of a little more TLC and quenching for moisture. Buy at Pleasing $ 45

The Spritz tonic is my favorite product in the collection. It’s packed with chamomile, jojoba seed, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant buckthorn berry, and evening primrose. It’s also infused with a flower and fruit oil blend that melts into the skin for a smooth, matte finish. The fragrance is also quite lovely in a way that doesn’t feel overwhelming. I’ve been applying consistently after showering. Although I enjoyed using it, it’s the Spritz in this line that really won me over.

During the NYC heat wave of summer, it’s been a lifesaver acting as an instant refreshing break for my skin. It’s made with my hero skincare ingredients hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. And, although the dual-function packaging has proven to be slightly controversial over on TikTok (some simply take issue with the design), I found that it makes the experience a bit more tailored to your preference and whether you want to use it as a tonic or mist.

The Pleasing Spritz Probiotic Soothing Tonic The Pleasing Spritz is designed to rebalance the skin and offer an instant uplifting effect, which is exactly what it does. Buy at Pleasing $ 25

It’s Harry’s House, and we’re all just living in it.

