Can’t Stomach Another Costly Streaming Service? Try This

Streaming services are a dime a dozen nowadays, all with similar offerings. But Plex offers something no other streaming platform does—a one-stop media solution. With over 20 million users worldwide, Plex brings over 14,000 free movies and TV shows together with podcasts, music, personal media, and over 100 free live TV channels. Plex boasts a wide variety of streaming content, from comedy, sports, documentaries, dramas, and kid-friendly shows. Right now, users can stream—for free—content like The Legend of Zorro, Cadillac Records, and Hell’s Kitchen.
Getting started with Plex is super duper easy. You sign up for a free account, download the Plex app on your favorite devices, and start streaming. Plex is available on nearly every device out there, including Roku, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, video game consoles, and smart speakers. So, whether you are relaxing at home, visiting a friend, or on the go, your Plex collection will always be with you. Head on over and try out Plex today!
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.