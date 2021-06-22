Scouted-Favorite Adjustable Pillows Are 20% Off on Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2021

Looking for the perfect pillow? You just found it.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I’m always looking to upgrade my pillows, but once I tried these, it was game over. They are made of shredded memory foam that is cooling, and perfect for any kind of sleeper. The covers are breathable and washable, and to be honest, I haven’t had a bad night’s sleep since getting them.

Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

20% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.