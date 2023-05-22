Plug Pulled on Alabama Sex-Ed Event After Threats Pour In
OUTRAGE
A public library in Birmingham, Alabama was scheduled this past weekend to host an event teaching kids about sexual consent and expression. But after numerous phone and email threats—calling the event “inappropriate for children and adults”—allegedly came pouring in to the library’s staff, organizers decided to cancel it. “These emails were followed by numerous phone calls personally attacking and threatening library staff,” said the organizers at the Alabama Campaign for Adolescent Sexual Health in a statement. “Callers also implied that the event would be disrupted.” Organizers said they are planning to reschedule the event this summer, pending anti-harassment measures. “Alabama consistently fails children in our state when it comes to comprehensive sexual health education,” said event partner Heidi Miller of Yellowhammer Fund. “Alabamians of all ages deserve to have bodily autonomy without state or religious interference.”