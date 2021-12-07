Plumber Gets Handsome Reward for Finding Cash Stuffed in Walls of Joel Osteen’s Megachurch
PAYDAY
After discovering a treasure trove of cash behind a bathroom wall in Joel Osteen’s megachurch, a plumber has officially been deemed “Good Samaritan” by Crime Stoppers of Houston—the title comes with a $20,000 reward. The plumber, known only as “Justin,” was repairing a faulty commode in November when he discovered the money, which is believed to be connected to a 2014 robbery from the church safe. Lakeside Church initially offered Crime Stoppers the prize money to help with the investigation, but later flipped the reward into a donation for the organization to keep. But in the wake of last month’s bathroom discovery, Crime Stoppers has decided to transfer the reward to its rightful owner—Justin the plumber. According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankariousa announced, “Today, we are gifting that same about [sic] of money to this Good Samaritan and wishing he and his family a wonderful holiday season.”