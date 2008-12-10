Plumber Throws McCain Under the Bus

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Of all the McCainiacs to throw their former leader under the Straight Talk Express, this was the most unexpected, and perhaps the cruelest. Joe the Plumber—who is sometimes called Joe Wurzelbacher—told radio host Glenn Beck that he was “appalled” by McCain during the campaign. Joe had apparently asked McCain about the $700 billion bailout back in the fall. “I asked him some pretty direct questions,” the Plumber said. “Some of the answers you guys are gonna receive—they appalled me, absolutely. I was angry. In fact, I wanted to get off the bus after I talked to him.” However, it seems the Plumber is merely stepping off one bus to board another. He told Beck that Sarah Palin was “absolutely the real deal.”