Plurality of Trump Voters Would Leave GOP if Trump Made His Own Party: Poll
IT’S HIS PARTY
An election loss and a second impeachment later, former President Trump’s voters still seem to prefer him to the Republican Party. According to a poll from Suffolk University/USA Today released Sunday, by a 46 percent-27 percent margin, Trump voters said they’d leave the party for the former president should he create his own party, as he has reportedly privately discussed. Fifty-eight percent of Trump voters surveyed also believed that the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol—which was preceded by a Trump rally and heavily foreshadowed by supporters of the president—was instead an attack by “antifa.” “It looked horrendous, but how are we to know who was actually taking part?” asked Christina Rodriguez, a 79-year-old Trump voter from Texas who was part of the survey, according to USA Today. “You could have somebody planted there from the left... pretending to be a real Trump supporter.”