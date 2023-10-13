Take Your Esthetician Off Speed Dial With These Powerful At-Home Skincare Devices
EXPERT EXFOLIATION
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
In an era of convenience, skin-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking at-home devices that deliver the same results at a fraction of the cost. When it comes to these ‘smart beauty’ gadgets, one brand leads the charge. Used by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, PMD Beauty was the first to launch a personal microdermabrasion tool for a next-level facial at home. Microdermabrasion is a minimally invasive treatment that gently buffs the skin to reveal a smoother and more radiant complexion. Typically, an in-clinic treatment would set you back between $75 to $300—with multiple sessions required to achieve optimal results.
PMD Beauty At-Home Skincare Tools
Meanwhile, PMD Beauty’s Personal Microderm Elite Pro gives you unlimited, pro-level exfoliation for just $299. The device’s patented spinning disks exfoliate the skin, buffing away dead skin cells, while the vacuum suction feature increases circulation and collagen production for an instant glow. The results speak for themselves, with 86 percent of users reporting better skin tone and texture, and 89 percent seeing revitalized skin. PMD’s skincare innovation doesn’t end there, either. PMD Beauty’s lineup has a high-tech device to optimize every part of your beauty routine, including the Wave Pro, an advanced spatula that extracts, contours, and improves the absorption of products, and the Kiss plumping device, which instantly plumps your pout. Save even more on your glow-up using the exclusive code THEDAILYBEAST for 30 percent off your order.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.