PMD’s New Facial Wand Is a Secret Weapon for Targeting Adult Acne
CLEAR SKIN AHEAD
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unfortunately, while acne often gets labeled as a teenage-specific skin issue, many of us adults have realized that it can often follow us into adulthood. Whether it be from hormones, clogged pores, medication, or other causes, adult acne is actually fairly common, but many of the over-the-counter and prescription treatments can be extra drying and irritating to mature skin, leading to dehydrated skin, exacerbated fine lines, and texture, and peeling.
PMD Clean Acne Device
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you’re looking for a less harsh solution for keeping adult acne, clogged pores, and blackheads at bay, consider giving PMD’s Clean Acne device a try. The medical-grade and FDA-clear devices are engineered with a triple-pronged approach to addressing acne, utilizing blue light, sonic massage, and heat therapy to gently kill bacteria and deep clean the pores—all without over-drying.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.