Cleanse and Firm Like Royalty With PMD’s 24K Facial Wand
When it comes to cleansing your skin, sometimes your basic face wash, hands, and towel just won’t cut it. Cleansing wands and brushes are a great way to get a deeper cleanse, but not all are created equal. In fact, some actually do more harm than good, spreading bacteria and compromising the skin’s barrier by being too abrasive. PMD’s Clean Pro Gold massager and cleansing wand is a two-in-one beauty device that gives your pores a (gentle) deep clean while firming the skin, softening fine lines, and combatting dullness and texture.
PMD Clean Pro Gold Facial Massager & Cleansing Wand
Down From $250
Free Shipping
The 24K gold-plated cleansing wand and facial massager is powered by the brand’s proprietary ActiveWarmth Heat Therapy to help reduce inflammation, enhance elasticity, and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. The wand is also designed with SonicGlow technology, which breaks down dirt and oil from the pores at a whopping 7,000 vibrations per minute, giving you a super deep clean on par with what you’d expect from a facial—it’s the next best thing to extractions. In fact, according to the brand, 91 percent of users said blackheads diminished and skin looked brighter, and 77 percent said blemishes have decreased as a result of using PMD’s Clean Pro Gold device. If you’re looking to level up your daily skincare routine and cut down on expensive facials at the spa, PMD’s Clean Pro Gold Wand will not disappoint.