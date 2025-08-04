Podcast Bro Blasts Trump Backflip Over Deeply Personal Issue
FLIP-FLOPPER
Comedian Andrew Schulz, who hosted Donald Trump on his popular podcast last year, has slammed the president for “flip-flopping” on a promise over in vitro fertilization. Schulz and his wife became parents in 2023 using IVF, a topic discussed in his recent Netflix special Life. On his Instagram account on Sunday, Schulz reposted that day’s Washington Post article about Trump backing down on a promise to require health insurers to provide coverage for IVF services. The comedian added the caption, “You don’t break your word. Your word breaks you.” In a follow-up post he slammed Trump, saying “Donald Trump flip flopped once again on a campaign promise.” Life sees Schulz dive into the struggle to conceive a child. “I think we need more people talking about the importance of fatherhood,” Schulz told the Daily Beast in March. “I think that’s the last thing missing in the masculinity movement in America.” Trump went on Schulz’s podcast Flagrant last year, where he said he supported IVF, stating “We want babies in our country.” Schulz told the Daily Beast in March, “I wanted him to put his support behind IVF. Obviously, that’s how I was able to have my kid.” The episode has had almost 10 million views on You Tube.