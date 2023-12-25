Podcast Host Ryan Clark Defends Jonathan Owens’ Comment on Wife Simone Biles
‘SO MUCH LOVE’
Former NFL star Ryan Clark defended Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles’ husband who said on a podcast interview in recent days that he thinks he was a catch for Biles. Owens is a 28-year-old Green Bay Packers safety and this year he wed the 26-year-old superstar Olympic gymnast—who was the first woman to win four gold medals at a single World Championships. His comments on Clark’s podcast “The Pivot” have been criticized for being too blithe or even disrespectful. (He was describing how he and Biles matched on a dating app.) “He told this story with so much love,” Clark said. “What people haven’t done is watch the entire show… people sitting in their homes… are now worried about this man and his relationship, instead of being happy for two people who are excited to be together.” Owens previously said he was “unbothered” by the criticism. “Just know we locked in over here,” he added. “For life,” Biles said. Biles added in a post on Twitter or X on Saturday, “are y’all done yet?”