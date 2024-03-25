Podcaster Andrew Huberman Juggled Stunning Number of Affairs: Report
HE’S HERE! HE’S THERE!
Andrew Huberman is a straight-talking science podcaster known for his hours-long episodes about biohacking, and for having muscles almost as big as his brain. But the new-media darling has a secret mental asset revealed Monday by New York Magazine’s Intelligencer: the flexibility and logistical acuity to manage multiple concurrent affairs with women spread across the continental U.S. A lengthy report by the publication reveals how five of these women, who each believed their relationship with Huberman was exclusive, pieced together a drawing-board web of his relationships. Using their own messages, they were able to replicate minute-by-minute actions the podcaster had taken, for example by separately sending them the same photos of himself at the same time. At a hotel in Texas one day, Huberman slept with one woman right after another had left, and then texted a third right after that. The back-to-back encounters weren’t a one-off—the women found multiple instances in which Huberman swung from one woman to the next and back again, dating back to at least 2021. “The scheduling alone!” one of them told Intelligencer. “I can barely schedule three Zooms in a day!” A spokesperson for Huberman denied many of the claims in Intelligencer’s report, but did not contest that he had carried out multiple concurrent relationships.