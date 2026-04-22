Podcasters Reveal Why Melania Opened Epstein ‘Can of Worms’

A group of well-known progressive commentators has a theory on why first lady Melania Trump, 55, called her dramatic April 9 press conference to talk about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Something’s bugging her. She knows that something’s coming. Obviously, something must be coming, or she wouldn’t have done this,” Sean Wilentz said on The Court of History podcast alongside Sidney Blumenthal and Nina Burleigh.

“It’s possible that she was, in fact, more vulnerable than her husband in these revelations,” Burleigh said. “She’s the weak link in the cover-up.”

Much of the speculation centered on Burleigh’s insights on the ties between Epstein and Trump.

Zampolli and his ex, Amanda Ungaro, are now bitterly at odds, but were once both members of the Trumps' inner circle. Paolo Zampolli/Instagram

After the Department of Justice released millions of pages of files related to Epstein, a New York Times investigation found 38,000 references related to the Trumps.

Epstein once called Donald Trump his "closest friend for ten years." Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The president has long denied any wrongdoing involving Epstein. But Burleigh is focused on a more unusual occasion: the first lady delivering a surprise statement to the press this month, denying having any real ties with Epstein.

Amanda Ungaro (circled) is threatening a tell-all on her former friend the first lady, while battling her ex-partner Paolo Zampolli (right) in a messy split. Paulo Zampolli/Instagram

“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity—I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island," Trump told reporters.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House and first lady for comment.

Zampolli, an Italian-born businessman, is reportedly the man who introduced Trump to his third wife, Melania. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Burleigh believes the spontaneous presser from Melania came as a result of new reporting related to her ties with modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, 56, and his ex-partner with whom he shares a child, Amanda Ungaro. Zampolli is now a presidential envoy in the Trump administration.

Melania's speech reportedly blindsided White House staff, and even her own husband. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Ungaro, a model who was flown on Epstein’s jet as a 17-year-old, was deported to her native Brazil after Zampolli allegedly made a request to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take her into custody, according to The New York Times. Zampolli has denied wrongdoing.

Zampolli did business with Epstein, according to the Times, and was named on several occasions in the files released by the Justice Department. He is also credited with introducing Melania to Donald.

Burleigh speculates that he and Ungaro know information related to the deceased predator and the Trumps.

Melania didn't take questions from the press after her statement. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Furthermore, Burleigh believes the first lady’s statement was in response to Ungaro speaking to the press after her deportation, granting an interview to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“[Melania is] stumbling over the words. And if you read them closely, it is 100% a legal threat to whoever is going to speak out,” Burleigh said. “And that person is Amanda.”

Ungaro has continued to stay in the public eye, turning her gaze more pointedly towards the White House. In an interview with The Courier after the first lady’s speech, the Brazilian model said of Melania Trump, “She knows that I witnessed highly compromising interactions over the course of 20 years.”